Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.61) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ONT stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.53) on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 361.50 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($9.57).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

