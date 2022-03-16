Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XENE opened at $28.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.