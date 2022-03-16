RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL) versus Its Peers Critical Review

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RocketFuel Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain Competitors 2666 13221 24365 667 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 61.08%. Given RocketFuel Blockchain’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RocketFuel Blockchain has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -$2.36 million -1.00 RocketFuel Blockchain Competitors $1.81 billion $309.30 million 9.10

RocketFuel Blockchain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain’s competitors have a beta of -17.14, meaning that their average share price is 1,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75% RocketFuel Blockchain Competitors -121.02% -56.96% -5.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RocketFuel Blockchain competitors beat RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

