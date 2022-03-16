Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Prologis has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

NYSE PLD opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Prologis by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

