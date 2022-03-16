PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

