TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,255,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 1,651,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

