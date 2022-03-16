Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.
Shares of HTBX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
