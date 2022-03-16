Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

