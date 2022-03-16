Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Grows By 39.8%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TKYMF stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

