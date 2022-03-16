eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

