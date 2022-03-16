XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XSPA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,700. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

