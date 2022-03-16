XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XSPA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.