Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

