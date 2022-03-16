Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

