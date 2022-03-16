International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 54,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,771,233 shares.The stock last traded at $118.14 and had previously closed at $121.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $96,101,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

