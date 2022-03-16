Benin Management CORP Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $336.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.12 and a 200-day moving average of $350.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

