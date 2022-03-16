General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

GE stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

