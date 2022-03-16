Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 79.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 102,213 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

