Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.19.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.87. The company has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

