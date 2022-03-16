Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,923,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

