Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.77 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

