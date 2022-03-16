Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $801.89 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $805.31 billion, a PE ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $911.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

