A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,453 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ATEN stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $983.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.