Citigroup Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $27.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $9,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

