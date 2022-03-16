PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.78% from the company’s previous close.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $62.25.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

