Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

