Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Price Target at GBX 107.50

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.17) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th.

LON MARS opened at GBX 79.65 ($1.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.94. The company has a market cap of £505.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.37).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

