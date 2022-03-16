Critical Analysis: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) vs. Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Codex DNA alerts:

This table compares Codex DNA and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 145.28% 3.70% 2.83%

31.5% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Codex DNA and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 151.79%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus price target of $865.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codex DNA and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 5.62 $4.25 billion $140.07 3.92

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Codex DNA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.