Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$69.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

TSE MRU opened at C$70.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.96. Metro has a 52 week low of C$55.32 and a 52 week high of C$72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

