Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.14 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.