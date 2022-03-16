Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

