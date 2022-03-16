Datarius Credit One Day Volume Tops $634.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $75,296.54 and approximately $634.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00103909 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

