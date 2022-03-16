PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PARTS iD stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ID. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PARTS iD by 45,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

