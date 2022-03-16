Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys 7,291 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.75) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,202.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,339.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,640 ($21.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,734.82 ($22.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

