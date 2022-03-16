Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys 7,291 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).
Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.75) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,202.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,339.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.
Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
