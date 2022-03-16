Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Down 9.6%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.16. 196,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,619,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.23%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,237 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

