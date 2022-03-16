Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

