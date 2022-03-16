Geng Lin Sells 1,306 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $255,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

