Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

