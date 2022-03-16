Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Sells 82,067 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $4,441,630.71.

NYSE WHD opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

