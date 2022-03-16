Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.38

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 1145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.71.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
