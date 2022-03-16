Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,530 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.93) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.10) to GBX 1,205 ($15.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,522.78 ($19.80).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,016.50 ($13.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,255.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 961.15 ($12.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,778 ($23.12).

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.19) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,318.57).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

