Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.03.
About Clough Global Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
