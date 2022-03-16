Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

