Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 8th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saga Communications, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

