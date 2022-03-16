Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

ITIC stock opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $373.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $161.55 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.