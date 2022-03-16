Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on March 31st

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

