Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.14. 45,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,266,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

