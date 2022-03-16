Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.88. 985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,379,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

