MINISO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,842 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,871% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in MINISO Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,397,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

