The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.