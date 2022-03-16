Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.
In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
