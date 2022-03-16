Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.