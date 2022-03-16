Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of GILD opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

